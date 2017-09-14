Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris claims Fernando Llorente decided to join the north London club because of Spurs' "real project".

The 32-year-old moved to Tottenham from Swansea City on deadline day. He signed a two-year deal with Mauricio Pochettino's side and will be an understudy to first-choice striker Harry Kane.

Llorente has enjoyed success with Spain as he won the World Cup and the European championship with the national. He also won titles at Juventus and Europa League with Sevilla among other honours.

The Spain international also played a key role in helping Swansea avoid relegation from the Premier League last season. Lloris remains hopeful that Llorente's experience could prove vital for Tottenham.

"Fernando is a great man. From the beginning, it's like he's been here for a while," Lloris said, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

"He's very respectful and you can feel that he is here to be involved, to help the team reach something. There is a real project at Tottenham and if he signed for us it's because he believes in it.

"He's going to bring a lot to a young team. He is a World Cup winner, a Euro 2012 winner, he's got a lot of experience for Juventus and he had a great season with Swansea — he helped save them [from relegation]. The new players are going to bring a new edge to the squad and this is what we needed... it's like a second wind.

"It's never easy in July and August when you start competing and the market is still open. There are a lot of rumours and it can affect the team. Now everything is perfect."

Prior to his switch to Spurs, Premier League winners Chelsea were also keen on adding the striker to their squad. However, Llorente snubbed advances from Antonio Conte's side and completed his transfer to Tottenham.