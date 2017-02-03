Hull City manager Marco Silva will be bolstered by three additions to his squad for Saturday's (4 February) clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

Kamil Grosicki and former Sunderland loanee Alfred N'Diaye were late arrivals on transfer deadline day and were not registered in time for Wednesday's clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford where the Tigers left with a valuable point.

The pair are however in contention to make their debuts against Jurgen Klopp's side, with Dieumerci Mbokani also among Silva's options following his return from Africa Cup of Nations duty after the Democratic Republic of Congo's quarter-final defeat to Ghana.

Silva is still without six members of his first-team squad due to injury, including captain Curtis Davies, with Lazar Markovic also ineligible to play against his parent club.

Hull made eight additions to their squad during the January transfer window, the last of those being N'Diaye on loan from La Liga outfit Villarreal.

The 26-year-old made 16 appearances for Sunderland during the 2012-13 season and admits he could not reject the chance to return to the Premier League.

He told Hull's official website: "When I got the phone call to say Hull City were interested then it was an easy decision for me to make and I'm looking forward to getting started now.

"I spent just one season in England before with Sunderland and I feel I am a much better player now with a lot more experience.

"I enjoyed my first day training with my new teammates and I look forward to seeing what the rest of my time at the club will bring."

Hull are just a point off the foot of the table but have made significant progress under Silva since his appointment at the KCOM Stadium, moving off the foot of the table after a 3-1 win over Bournemouth on 14 January.