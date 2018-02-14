Hull City manager Nigel Adkins is hopeful Michael Dawson and Kamil Grosicki will be fit to feature against Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Friday night (16 February) after confirming that a number of his players picked up knocks during their win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Captain Dawson and Poland international Grosicki have missed the Humbersiders' last two matches with groin and foot problems respectively but the former did take part in first-team training on Tuesday [13 February] ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Dawson and Grosicki's fitness or lack thereof is an unwanted headache for Adkins, who will already be without the on-loan Chelsea trio Michael Hector, Ola Aina and Fikayo Tomori and the injured Ondrej Mazuch for Friday's [16 February] clash with the Premier League champions.

Hull also suffered fresh injury problems during the much-needed win over Nottingham Forest over the weekend, but instead of bemoaning the state of his squad's fitness, the ever-positive Adkins is relishing the "interesting challenge" that faces the beleaguered Tigers as they strive to cause an almighty upset.

"Michael [Dawson] is not training today but did a little bit yesterday, Kammy [Grosicki] hasn't trained," Adkins said in his pre-Chelsea press conference, per the Hull Daily Mail. "They could be involved, but there is a chance they won't be. Michael is doing what he can to get fit and he's the captain of Hull City Football Club.

"We picked up some injuries from the weekend, some haven't trained yet this week and it's an interesting challenge for us."

Adkins later turned his attention to former Hull midfielder Ryan Mason, who announced his retirement from football this week following medical advice on the horrific head injury he suffered against Chelsea last year.

Adkins had nothing but nice words for the former England international, who has now moved back down to London, and the former Southampton boss is hoping the 26-year-old's trials will have a positive effect on the rest of his squad.

"Ryan came in and addressed the players and it was emotional. It was private words, but hopefully what he said will carry with those players for the rest of their career. We wish him really well for the future," Adkins said.

"Ryan has done great things in his career. He's explored everything he could to get back but unfortunately he's had to make this decision. Ryan and the medical people did everything possible to give him the chance to continue playing."