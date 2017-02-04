Emre Can has been struggling with a long-term calf injury that has affected his performances in recent weeks, Jurgen Klopp has revealed.

The Liverpool boss dispelled suggestions that his inconsistent showing in recent games is related to the contract standoff with the club. Can is out of contract in the summer of 2018 and talks between the club and the player's agent is said to have stalled.

Klopp is not concerned and informed the media ahead of their game against Hull City on Saturday (4 February) that he has spoken to the player with regards to his future. However, the manager was at odds to explain the injury hampering his game at the moment.

Can's performance during their 1-1 draw against Chelsea earned him praise and the manager is hoping that he can put behind his recent struggle with the calf injury and perform similarly on a consistent basis. The manager confirmed that the game against the Blues was the first time he did not suffer any discomfort.

"Emre has for the first time had no problems with his calves. We need him. In different parts of the game he is really consistent for us, and Chelsea was his best game for a few weeks, that is for sure," Klopp said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"He has this calf issue which we are still looking into and trying to find out why. Is it his back? Is it his ankle?

"It lets him stay on the pitch but it makes him struggle a little bit. We could have said 'stay off for two or three weeks', but we don't have a lot of options. We've tried to work on this while he is playing. It would be nice if we have now found the exact reason and the solution. Everyone could see the difference when he's able to play without issues," the German coach explained.