Hull City take on Liverpool in the fourth round of the 2016/17 Premier League clash at the KCOM Stadium on 4 February, Saturday.

Where to watch

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Radio commentary of the game is available on BBC Radio 5 Live. Catch the highlights of the match on Match of the Day on BBC One and BBC One HD at 10.30pm GMT.

Overview

Hull were successful in avoiding a defeat at the hands of Manchester United at Old Trafford as the tie between these two clubs ended in a goalless draw. The Tigers came close to sealing three points, only for the woodwork to deny them a lead.

Marco Silva would be delighted with his side's performance against the Red Devils and he will be hoping Hull can emulate that when they host Liverpool in the Premier League fixture on Saturday.

The Tigers have lost only one of their last five league matches at home. They will be pushing for a win when they take on the Reds, who are without a win in the league in January.

Liverpool enter this tie after settling for a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the last league tie. David Luiz's brilliant free-kick gave the Blues the much needed lead in the first half. However, the Brazilian's goal was cancelled by Georginio Wijnaldum's powerful header in the second half.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to put the poor start to this calendar year behind him and start the new month with a win over Hull. It will be crucial for the Reds to seal a victory over the Tigers on Saturday.

What managers say

Marco Silva: "When I came here I said I had this confidence because I know what is possible for our squad and the players we have got here. When you start to play better and get results it is important to have that confidence and I think we have showed we are better and stronger. It's important we keep our focus because we haven't won anything yet. We need to keep focused and try to change and find the solutions step by step," Silva was reported as saying by the Daily Mail.

Jurgen Klopp: "We've won lot of games against these kind of teams. We lost three to what you would call 'weaker'. It's down to us, not them. Even when you are a perfect side, and we're not, you will lose football games. But we've proved often enough that we know the way," Klopp was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

Betting Odds (betfair)

Hull City: 6

Draw: 18/5

Liverpool: 1/2

Team News

Hull City

Possible XI: Jakupovic; Meyler, Dawson, Maguire, Robertson; Grosicki, Evandro, Huddlestone, Clucas, Tymon; Hernandez.

Liverpool

Possible XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lovren, Milner; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Lallana; Mane, Firmino, Coutinho.