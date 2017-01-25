Hull City take on Manchester United in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final clash at the Kingston Communications Stadium on Thursday, 26 January.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT. Live commentary is on Sky Sports 1 and Sky Sports 1 HD. Radio commentary of the game is available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Hull suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in their last league fixture. The clash at Stamford Bridge also saw the midfielder Ryan Mason suffer a skull fracture following a collision with Gary Cahill.

The Tigers then confirmed their player was in stable condition after undergoing treatment. Marco Silva will be without the services of the former Tottenham Hotspur man for the second leg at home.

In the first leg, Hull suffered a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford. Juan Mata opened the scoring in the first half before substitute Marouane Fellaini doubled the lead late in the game. The Belgium player is likely to feature for the Red Devils on Thursday.

United enter this fixture after settling for a point in their last match against Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium. An own goal in the first half allowed Mark Hughes' side to take a lead, only to be cancelled by Wayne Rooney's late free kick.

That goal saw the former Everton man become United's all-time leading goalscorer. Jose Mourinho has seen his side settle for two draws in their first two matches and will be looking to bounce back when United take on Hull.

Avoiding a defeat of more than two goals margin will be sufficient for United to progress to the final of the EFL Cup. The winner of this clash will face either Southampton or Liverpool in the final.

What managers say

Marco Silva: "It is not easy for our squad, but we need to be strong together, fight together and support Ryan. We have a good atmosphere but in these moments we play for our fans, for ourselves and for Ryan for sure. The response has been fantastic, because it is important to support his family and the player together. In these moments we need to forget everything and concentrate on him," Silva told the Mirror.

Jose Mourinho: "Sometimes we are playing so well and creating chances – it is not easy to make changes. It is easy to make changes when you see players not playing well, when you see a team not playing well. I change trying to give a different direction to the game," Mourinho was reported as saying by the Daily Mail.

Hull City: 6

Draw: 7/2

Manchester United: 8/15

Team News

Hull City

Possible XI: Jakupovic; Maguire, Dawson, Davies; Elabdellaoui, Meyler, Huddlestone, Robertson; Clucas, Enadro, Hernandez.

Manchester United

Possible XI: Romero; Darmian, Smalling, Rojo, Shaw; Pogba, Fellaini; Lingard, Rooney, Martial; Rashford.