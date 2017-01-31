Ryan Mason says he feels 'lucky to be alive' after suffering a fractured skull during a collision with Chelsea's Gary Cahill on 22 January and has expressed his gratitude for the 'overwhelming support' he has received.

The Hull City midfielder was immediately rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery after clashing heads with Cahill during his side's 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge but was discharged last week and is now recovering at home.

In his first statement since the incident, Mason told of how the past few days have been an 'emotional rollercoaster' for both him and his family and is now concentrating on making a full recovery from his injury.

"I would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming support that has been shown to both me and my family over the past week or so." Mason wrote on his official Twitter page. "It has been an emotional rollercoaster and I feel lucky to be alive, but I'm happy to say that I'm at home now resting and recovering."

"The love and support my Mum, Dad, sisters, fiance Rachel and all of my friends and family have shown to me during what has been an extremely traumatic time for all involved has been incredible and I want to thank them all from the bottom of my heart for being there with me throughout."

As well as his friends and family, Mason gave thanks to the Hull and Chelsea medical teams and also the staff at St Mary's hospital for the treatment and care given to him during his time of need.

"Finally I would like to say a special thank you too to all of the medical staff at Hull, as well as the medical team at Chelsea and of course the fantastic treatment and support I have received from all of the staff during my stay at St Mary's hospital." Mason added.

"I will now be taking each day as it comes and concentrating on my recovery."