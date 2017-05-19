Hull City will be minus Harry Maguire, Evandro and Abel Hernandez for the final match of their latest Premier League stint against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (21 May), the club have confirmed. The Tigers will bid farewell to the top-flight this weekend having seen their immediate return to the Championship confirmed by a crushing 4-0 defeat to relegation rivals Crystal Palace.

Uruguayan striker Hernandez played no part in that defining loss at Selhurst Park due to an ankle problem, while highly-rated defender Maguire was replaced five minutes into the second half after suffering a knee injury. Midfielder Evandro, a mid-season arrival from FC Porto, played the full 90 and picked up a groin strain for his troubles.

They join a crowded treatment room already populated by Liverpool loanee Lazar Markovic, David Meyler, Will Keane and Moses Odubajo. Ryan Mason, meanwhile, is still recovering from a fractured skull sustained against Chelsea in January.

"Harry Maguire, Abel Hernandez and Evandro are all set to miss out on Sunday's final game of the 2016/17 Premier League campaign against Tottenham Hotspur at the KCOM Stadium," Hull confirmed in a short release on their official website.

With those three players ruled out for the visit of Spurs, there is a real possibility that all may have played their final matches for Marco Silva's Hull. Maguire, out of contract next summer, saw his current deal automatically extended by a year back in December and recently shelved negotiations with the club until the end of the season, citing a desire to remain in the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Leicester City and Everton are said to feature on his lengthy list of suitors.

Hull also activated their option to extend Hernandez's contract by a further 12 months, but it has been reported that the Tigers are now ready to sell as they cannot hope to match his wage demands in the second tier. Evandro signed a two-and-a-half year deal upon his arrival in January and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the 30-year-old Brazilian.