Investigators say two human legs have been discovered amongst rubbish at a waste-collection facility in Ohio, sparking a homicide investigation.

Police in the Ohio state capital of Columbus were called just before 4pm on Tuesday (28 March) to Local Waste Services, off Lockbourne Road, on the south side of the city.

On arrival to the site just a few minutes after the emergency call, officers were told of the gruesome discovery.

The remains were then assessed by detectives who triggered a homicide investigation, a statement issued by Columbus homicide detectives said.

Police confirmed the grisly discovery to local news organisations, with detectives leaving the waste processing facility after 9pm on Tuesday night.

Local TV news station WCMH-TV reported that a coroner's van visited the scene on Tuesday and was pictured leaving the facility at around 7.30pm.

Associated Press (AP) stated that police released no other details about the crime they are investigating and there have been no details of any arrests, suspects or identities of people who may have been associated with the findings.

Investigators have also declined to comment on motives, or how the remains managed to find their way to the facility.

ABC 6 News, based in the city, reported that they had spoken to an employee who said authorities were investigating the right side of the building where trash is dumped and processed.

It was stated that the waste facility's employees were kept well away from the location of the discovery while initial probes took place.

It is understood that despite the investigation taking place in certain areas of the site, work continued at the waste processing facility.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that as the case is being investigated as a homicide, this will be the city's 30th such investigation so far this year.