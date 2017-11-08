A human skeleton has been discovered by bushwalkers in the outback close to the I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! set.

The remains were discovered at 11.15am Tuesday (7 November), according to local reports. A backpack is also believed to have been found near the bones.

It was found off the JC Slaughter Falls at Mt Coot-tha, which is to the west of Brisbane. The area has been closed off as police launch an investigation into the cause of death and seek to identify the body.

The Gold Coast Bulletin claims that the area, which lies north of the I'm A Celeb base Springbook National Park, is popular with homeless people.

The new series of I'm A Celebrity, which will be hosted once again by Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly (Ant &Dec) despite the former checking into rehab for drug addiction back in June, is reported to be hit with a bout of stormy weather.

Daily Star reports that forecasters are "warning Australia will be hit by a string of major storms" after the new series airs on 19 November, which is two weeks later than usual.

Accuweather's Jason Nicholls told the publication: "An early start to the season is expected with a named cyclone forming before the end of December."

So McPartlin may be in for a tumultuous return to the spotlight as it was reported earlier this week that he is leading a separate life from his make-up artist wife Lisa Armstrong in the wake of his addiction.

The 41-year-old has reportedly told friends that he "needs space", according to The Sun.

The Geordie star has moved into a £1.6m rented house a few streets away from the £6m west London mansion he shares with Armstrong, with a source telling the publication: "Ant is spending time apart from Lisa — he's said he needs space and everyone respects that.

"They are effectively leading separate lives while he re-evaluates everything."

Putting his personal issues aside, McPartlin is set to resume his ITV presenting duties on the popular show based in Australia. He will fly down under within the next week with Donnelly and will use the time apart from his wife to re-evaluate their marriage.

The source added: "It's going to be a make or break few weeks as they decide how they feel about each other. But the sad reality is that it's not looking positive that the marriage will survive long-term."