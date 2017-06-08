A wildlife official says a Hungarian ecologist has been killed by a rhinoceros in Rwanda's Akagera National Park while tracking animals there.

Peter Fearnhead, CEO of African Parks in Rwanda, told The Associated Press on Thursday that Krisztian Gyongyi had been instrumental in supporting the reintroduction of black rhinos into the park.

Gyongyi had been training rangers how to track and protect the rhinos.

At least 18 Eastern black rhinos returned to Rwanda last month from South Africa, a decade after the last such animal was sighted in the East African country.

More than 50 black rhinos lived in Akagera park in the 1970s, but they were hunted down by poachers until they disappeared.