Hungary has approved legislation ordering the automatic detention of all asylum seekers and refugees in shipping container camps on the country's southern borders.

The new law was approved by a majority of politicians just weeks after the Hungarian government announced the construction of a fence along the southern border to stop migrants from freely entering the country.

The tough new measures have been introduced in response to recent terror attacks carried out by migrants across Europe, Hungary's far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

The new legislation would allow all asylum seekers entering the country, as well as those already in Hungary, to be detained or moved to container camps and would prevent their freedom to move around or leave the country while their asylum application is processed.

"Containers suitable for accommodating 200-300 people will be erected. Migrants will have to wait there for a legally binding decision on their claims," government spokesperson Janos Lazar confirmed.

"In the future, illegal immigrants must wait for the verdict on their asylum case in designated transit zones at the border," the bill, published on the Hungarian parliament's website, read.

A UNHCR spokesperson said she was "deeply concerned" by the government's decision, commenting that it "will have a terrible physical and psychological impact on women, children and men who have already greatly suffered." She added that the new legislation would make it "nearly impossible for asylum seekers to enter the country, apply for asylum and receive international protection."