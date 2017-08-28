Hurricane Harvey battering Texas, US was not enough to deter a Houston man from fishing.

A video posted on Facebook by Viviana Saldana shows her father, Saul, attempting to catch a live fish inside of his flooded home over the weekend.

The video has over 10 million views and counting and the Facebook post has been shared over 400,000 times.

The viral video clips show Saul Saldana diving into the knee-high floodwaters to grab the slippery fish with his bare hands.

The fish is eventually captured when it tries to swim past him again and the man falls to his knees, with his hands landing on the fish.

"Why go out looking for food when the food is coming to our living room?" is what the Facebook post caption read.

Viviana said that their house started to flood around 10pm local time (4am BST), according to News4sanantonio website.

She confirmed on Twitter that her family is safe and said that her father wants everyone to know he is quite the fisherman.

"It started with only water coming in through the garage to then coming in though any opening.

"We were staying on the second floor and thankfully the water had not gotten any higher than knee deep," she added.

Several cities in Texas experienced severe flooding with at least two people reportedly dead and 14 left injured.