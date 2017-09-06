Hurricane Irma has left a trail of flooded streets, felled trees and destroyed homes as one of the biggest storms ever has travelled through the Caribbean.

The category 5 storm with wind speeds of more than 185mph caused widespread damage as it made landfall on 6 September in Antigua and Barbuda, Guadeloupe and Saint Martin.

No deaths have been reported yet, but this may change in the coming hours and days.

The storm is set to continue on its current path north-west through the Caribbean as it travels through Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and towards Florida.

The first videos and pictures are starting to emerge after mass power outages left many unable to make contact with the islands.

Meanwhile, tropical storm Jose is currently building up strength in the Atlantic and is expected to be upgraded to a hurricane in the next few hours. However the National Hurricane Center is predicting that the storm will move towards the Caribbean but move northwards into the ocean instead of making landfall.

Below are the first pictures from Saint Martin of the devastation wrought by Hurricane Irma.

Live footage from the Maho Beach Cam in St Maarten: