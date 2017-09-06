Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful hurricanes, has been captured in a video from the International Space Station.

As the space station flew over the Atlantic, Nasa recorded the scary movement of Irma, currently on course to hit several Caribbean islands and the US territory of Puerto Rico on Wednesday (6 September) night and possibly Florida later this week.

On Tuesday, Irma expanded into a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 185 miles per hour, some going over even 215mph.

Nasa used external cameras of the space station to record Irma. The five-minute-long video revealed the eye of the storm and its colossal size.

The space station adjusted the cameras, but the super storm, which spanned across 400 miles at that time, did not fit into its frame.

Here's the scary as hell clip:

In the video, Hurricane Irma seems to be moving at a relatively high speed, but actually, it is the speed of the space station, which orbits the Earth at a speed of about 17,500 mph.

Officials have warned of storm-surge, life-threatening winds and rainfall prompting emergency planners in Florida and Puerto Rico to free up resources for shelter, evacuations and rescue missions.

"Hurricane Irma is a major and life-threatening storm and Florida must be prepared," Rick Scott, the governor of Florida, said. He also spoke to US President Donald Trump, who has promised "full resources of the federal government as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Irma".

"The chance of direct impacts from Irma later this week and this weekend is increasing in the Florida Keys and portions of the Florida peninsula," senior hurricane specialist Dan Brown from the NHC said in his advisory. "Everyone in hurricane-prone areas should ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place."