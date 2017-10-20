A nurse has been arrested on suspicion of having sex with female patient who had recently died after he was allegedly caught in the act by her husband.

The nurse, named locally as Grover Macuchapi, is accused of having sex with the corpse one hour after she died from lung problems and transferred to the morgue at the Hospital de Clinicas in the Bolivian capital La Paz.

Macuchapi was handed over to police after the grieving husband attacked him having allegedly caught him having sex with his dead wife.

The husband said: "I saw what he was doing and hit him. He was moving and he had his trousers down."

Macuchapi, 27, has now been charged with profaning a corpse and obscene acts. He cannot face necrophilia charges because the offence didn't exist under Peruvian law.

Police chief Douglas Uzquiano told reporters: "Relatives of the dead woman had gone to the hospital to cancel a debt they had for the medical treatment she received.

"The husband went to the morgue and saw a male nurse having sex with his late wife."

According to local media, Macuchapi blamed his actions on some sort of trance.

He said: "Something happened. It was like a dream. The next thing I remember was feeling a blow from behind when the woman's husband hit me."

The female victim, who has not been named along with the husband, is believed to be 28-years-old.