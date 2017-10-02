The husband of a police detective whose body was found in a Cheshire lake has been charged with her murder.

Mother-of-three Leanne McKie, a serving police officer with the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) force, was described as a "lovely, gentle woman" who was a "popular figure" in the constabulary.

The 39-year-old's body was found in Poynton Park, Cheshire on Friday (29 September) at about 3.45am with Cheshire Police responding to an emergency call.

Cheshire Police have now announced that her husband, fellow police officer Darren McKie, has been charged with murder by detectives.

The 43-year-old is due before South and East Cheshire Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Tuesday 3 October) where charges will be brought.

A spokesman for the constabulary said: "Darren McKie was arrested in the early hours of Friday after the body of Leanne McKie was found in a lake at Poynton Park.

"He was subsequently charged with murder today and has been remanded in police custody to appear at South and East Cheshire Magistrates' Court tomorrow."

Leanne McKie, from Wilmslow in Cheshire, joined GMP in 2001 and worked in the force's serious sexual offences unit.

The Daily Mail reported that the pair had moved into a new home a few weeks ago, after renovating the property.

The force has issued an appeal for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious around Poynton Park between 11.30pm on 28 September and 3.30am the following day.

They also wanted to speak to a group of four people who walked past the lake off London Road at 12.15am on Friday and to anyone who saw the mother-of-three's red Mini car which has a registration plate reading DA12 DFO.

Detective Inspector Adam Waller said: "The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Leanne's death is ongoing and we are following a number of inquiries.

"Leanne was a devoted mum of three young children and a dedicated officer who worked tirelessly to support victims of crime.

"Her family, friends and colleagues have been left totally devastated by her death and she will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her."