A crazed husband stabbed his wife to death after she confronted him about making secret recordings of indecent videos involving a child.

Adam Parkin, 35, stabbed wife Julie 23 times at their home in Kirkwall Close, Sunderland, after she discovered he had a sexual interest in a child and had made indecent videos.

The Crown Prosecution Service worker murdered his primary school teacher in a frenzied attack with a 20cm-long kitchen knife on 26 June.

Parkin has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years after he admitted her murder and the attempted murder of a second victim, who cannot be named.

The court was told how Julie confronted her husband after he returned from a work trip to London and the pair left the home to talk about what she had found.

The court heard that Parkin had packed a suitcase and was thought to be leaving the marital home, but before leaving he grabbed the knife and attacked his 39-year-old wife in their living room.

Julie was stabbed in her head, neck and chest with such force that the tip of the blade snapped and it was left in her forehead.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that the controlling and aggressive defendant then dragged her into the kitchen where he left her face down, for the police to discover later. He then drove to a police station where he confessed to her brutal killing.

Robert Smith QC, prosecuting, said Parkin later told police: "She was so sad when she found out what I really am. I should have killed myself. What is wrong with me? There is something wrong with me," reported BBC News.

Police later found three indecent videos on his phone and on his computer search terms such as "Cambodia child abuse", "teacher sexually assaulted" and "teacher viewing porn".

In a victim impact statement to the court, her mother Patricia Oxley said: "Our lives were shattered forever, I cannot find the words to fully explain how I feel. Anger, grief and despair' are simply inadequate."

DCI Lisa Theaker said: "Julie Parkin's family have shown tremendous courage and dignity throughout this investigation. I cannot even begin to imagine what they have been going through since Julie's life was so tragically and brutally cut short."