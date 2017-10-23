It's a baby boy! Jane The Virgin hunk Justin Baldoni has become a second-time father and he is clearly brimming over with joy. Sharing the joyous news with his fans and followers, the 33-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday, 22 October and posted the sweetest picture of his newborn cradled in the arms of his wife, Emily.

"HE. IS. HERE!" Baldoni wrote in photo caption, revealing the adorable name chosen for the latest addition to his family – Maxwell.

"Our little Maxwell Roland-Samuel Baldoni came into this world on Wednesday and showed us that it was possible for our hearts to double in size ...again," the actor – who is known for starring as Rafael on the popular telenovela alongside Gina Rodriguez – shared in the post.

"We want to thank everyone for all the love and prayers. We are so grateful. So much more to come.

Love," Baldoni added signing off on behalf of the adorable family-of-four.

No sooner had the multi-talented actor shared the black and white snap of his newborn on Instagram, than fans rushed to the comments section to share raving messages. Amid a sea of congratulations, though, some fans couldn't help but point out the striking similarities between the father and the son.

"He already looks EXACTLY like you," a fan shared, while another got emotional, writing, "I'm almost crying. I loved following you and your baby #2 journey."

"What a sweet little bundle to add to your already super cute family... Love you guys," someone else gushed.

While a third fan shared, "Why does it feel like they had just announced the pregnancy like 2 weeks ago omg."

Asides young Maxwell, Baldoni is also father to 2-year-old daughter Maiya, who in the recent past has featured in many of the actor's social media posts as he documented their journey to welcoming their second baby.