Rafael Nadal has outlined his goal of winning the ATP World Tour Finals for the first time in his career.

The Spaniard has never won the traditional season-ending event, having finished as a finalist on two occasions in 2010 and 2013.

Last appearing in 2015 where he lost to eventual winner Novak Djokovic in the semi-final, the world number one is hopeful of finally accomplishing the feat in London this year.

"I have never won the ATP Finals and it is obvious that I am hopeful of doing it (this year)," Nadal said during an event in Malaga, as quoted on Business Standard. "But there are seven other players who also want to do it."

Even if Nadal fails to win the event, the 31-year-old has had a remarkable year so far.

Returning from a series of injuries, Nadal has won five titles in the calendar year, including a 10th French Open title and his third-ever US Open title.

Nadal's performances also saw him return to the summit of the tennis rankings for the first time since 2014. However, the Manacor native views his ranking as just an accomplishment and is more concerned about beating his opponents.

"For me, being number 1 does not have any influence, it is one more achievement," he added. "I see it as recompense for a career."

"I do not feel better being number 1 or 2. My inner feelings do not make me think about this before a match, I just think about what I need to do to beat my rival."

The ATP World Tour Finals will take place at the O2 Arena in London, England, from 12 November to 19 November.

However, Nadal will feature in the China Open first, which takes place from 2 October to 8 October in Beijing as he looks to win the event for the first time since 2005.