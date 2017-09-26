Kevin Hart recently issued an emotional apology to his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish and children. Few days later, a sexually-suggestive, five-minute long video surfaced on the internet, alleging the actor of cheating on his wife. Montia Sabbag, who says she is the mystery woman in the controversial video, has now claimed that although she slept with the Hollywood actor, she is not a stripper or a home wrecker.

In an interview with Daily Mail TV, she denies of extorting money from the actor for the video. "I want to set the record straight. I'm not a home-wrecker, I'm not an extortionist, I'm not a stripper, a prostitute, I'm just a woman who has dreams and aspirations."

"I was intimate with Kevin three times in the course of maybe three days. It was fun," she added. "We just get along, we get each other, he's funny, I'm funnier. We had a connection, we had chemistry. We clicked. It was fun, he didn't try to woo me, it was just an instant connection."

On 17 September, in his lengthy apology video, Hart said he "made a bad error in judgment" and that "there's no excuses for your wrong behavior".

The aspiring actress claims that the 38-year-old comedian met her on a plane and they were initially super casual. She said: "I met [Kevin] on the plane, I was with a friend and we had no idea he was gonna be there. He was with his friends. I thought he was cute, he's an attractive man, but I wasn't star-struck or anything like that, it was super casual, he was a gentleman, a nice guy,"

However, Montia claims that sex happened between them 'naturally'. "He made me feel comfortable, I don't remember exactly what happened, it kind of just happened. If you really look at the tape it was during the day, it wasn't a night thing, [Kevin] was sober, there was obviously a connection, I'm not just someone he was with at night when he was intoxicated or something, it was more than that," she added.

Sabbag later added that the Jumanji actor and she started "hugging, kissing and touching," which made "me believe he wasn't married."