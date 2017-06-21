A Christian pensioner from East London underwent pilgrimage to the Finsbury Park Mosque to give alms for the victims who were affected by a far-right terrorist attack on Monday morning (19 June).

Emotional Julie Simpson spoke with Mohammed Mahmoud – the local imam praised as a hero after he protected assailant Darren Osborne, 47, in the aftermath of the attack.

Simpson wept as she told Mahmoud that Osborne's van attack on worshippers leaving prayers just after midnight, leaving one person dead and 10 injured, was un-Christian and un-British.

In turn, the preacher told her there was nothing to apologise for, explaining that Osborne did not represent Britain just as Isis do not represent Muslims.

He thanked her for the donation and the two discussed the welfare of the injured victims and their shared conviction that more unites the people of London than divides them.

Mahmoud explained to Simpson, who uses a mobility scooter, that two of the victims are still in a "very serious condition".

The video was uploaded to Facebook at 6.56pm on 19 June by Eisa Ali and has been viewed by just under 500,000 people.