A sorority member at the University of Alabama is facing disciplinary action after posting racial slurs on her Instagram account.

Harley Barber, who is a member of the Alpha Phi sorority, was reported to university officials after she used the n-word in an Instagram video several times.

In the video, which was shared on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (15 January), Barber is shown turning off a tap, while commenting: "We do not waste water... because of the poor people in Syria. We don't waste water.

"I love how I act like I love black people because I (expletive) hate n****rs so that's really interesting but I just saved the (expletive) n****rs by shutting that water off."

In a second video, Barber rants: "I've wanted to be an Alpha Phi since I was (expletive) in high school and nobody (expletive) understands how much I love Alpha Phi. And now someone wants to say I'm offensive because I said n****r?

She goes on to say: "You know what? n****r, n****r, n****r. I don't care if it's Martin Luther King Day. n****r, n****r, n****r. I'm in the south now, (expletive). So everyone can (expletive) off. I'm from New Jersey, so I can say n****r as much as I want."

Barber's comments sparked outrage on social media, with other Alpha Phi members condemning the remarks.

"As an Alabama Alpha Phi I would like to publicly say I am ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTED by Harley Barber," Dean Stephens wrote on Twitter.

"As a Alabama Alpha Phi member I am mortified and disgusted with Harley Barber and her ignorant remarks. Please know that she is not a representation of our sorority and we do not consider her a sister at all!" Raya Turner said.

Others observed that Barber's comments were representative of many of the views of sorority members and students at the University of Alabama.

"Harley Barber and Alpha Phi at Alabama are just a small glimpse of the racism that permeates Greek life. Chapters need to step up and make diversity and inclusion a priority or be shut down," Bobby Tech commented.

"If you're from Alabama or went to the university, what Harley Barber said is not surprising. But it is as equally disturbing every time it happens. Sad part is, there's a lot more instances like this that don't get caught," alumnus Balder Brand remarked.

The University of Alabama has published a statement condemning Barber's comments. "These remarks are ignorant and disturbing and in no way reflect the values of The University of Alabama," the statement read. "This unfortunate behaviour has been reported to the Office of Student Conduct as it does not align with the community expectations of students at the Capstone."