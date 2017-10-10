Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey has opened up about his leaked private photos, which had gone viral on social media back in January 2017. The 25-year-old MTV star and Cody Christian both had nude photos surface online, but he's not letting the incident bring him down.

Posey, who attended New York City Comic Con for the first time without his Teen Wolf castmates, spoke to US Weekly at the Noods Before Dark party. He talked about the leaked private footage and said, "I don't care. It puts less stress [on you] if you just brush it off."

The MTV star, who plays an identity thief in the upcoming film Decoy, also revealed that he was once a victim of real-life identity theft.

"I got a letter in the mail saying I'm a victim of a case of somebody who hacked iCloud. I think I had my identity taken. I think I've had it stole," he explained to the outlet.

When asked whose identity he would steal if given a chance, he said, "Tom DeLonge from Blink 182. I would steal his identity circa 2002 era. I would go back in time for that."

Posey's upcoming action thriller also stars Andy Garcia, Kat Graham and Frank Grillo. The action thriller script centers on a young identity thief, (played by Posey) who finds himself being hunted by the NSA after he unwittingly steals the identity of a wanted man.

Grillo will play the head of a task force hunting him down while Garcia will play the CEO of a private defence contractor who is the architect of all of his troubles in the film. The movie comes out in 2018.