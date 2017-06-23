Minnesota police have released a new video that shows the four-year-old daughter of slain Philando Castile's girlfriend begging her mother to stay mum and cooperate with the police, out of fear she would also get shot at.

"I don't want you to get shooted," the little girl told Diamond Reynolds as they were being held in the back seat of a police vehicle immediately after Castile, a black man, was shot and killed by a police officer in July 2016.

The video was captured inside the police cruiser and released by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Thursday (22 June), according to Reuters.

The footage starts after the shooting of Castile, and Reynolds can be seen sitting with her daughter. The little girl begs her mother not to cuss.

"Mom, please stop saying cuss words and screaming, 'cause I don't want you to get shooted," Reynolds' daughter, whose name is not known, pleads.

"OK, give me a kiss. My phone just died, that's all," Reynolds responds, to which the girl says: "I can keep you safe."

"It's okay," Reynolds responds. "I got it, okay?"

Later in the video, Reynolds can be heard asking police officers to remove her handcuffs. However, the girl begs her not to have it taken off.

"No, please don't, I don't want you to get shooted," the four-year-old can be heard saying again.

Earlier on Tuesday (20 June), the Minnesota authorities also released a dashcam footage of the actual shooting.

Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez fired seven shots at Castile during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights, Minneapolis. But Yanez, a Hispanic, was acquitted of second-degree manslaughter by the jury on 16 June. He had testified in the court that he shot Castile over fears that the 32-year-old was reaching for his gun when Yanez demanded that he show his driver's licence and insurance.

However, Castile's girlfriend told the court that her boyfriend was only reaching for the papers demanded by the officer.

The shooting of Castile had sparked widespread anger among the black community in the US.

Reynolds had live streamed the aftermath of the shooting incident on Facebook Live, which further infuriated the community who were already raising their voices against police killings of black people under the Black Lives Matter campaign.

The latest video of Reynolds and her daughter has caused widespread outrage on social media with many users and rights groups expressing shock and concern.

"Devastating video of #DiamondReynolds and her daughter. Words no child should utter," The Martin Luther King Jr Center for Nonviolent Social Change (@TheKingCenter) said on Twitter.

"Didn't think #PhilandoCastile story could get worse. Watched video of Diamond Reynolds' daughter trying to comfort her. This has to stop," a twitter user @LDZbranch said.