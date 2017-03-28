Roger Federer is feeling back to his best mentally and physically after his six-month break and 'cannot believe the way it paid off' as he is currently on 16-1 win-loss run since return at the Australian Open in January.

The 35-year-old is playing his fourth tournament of the season and has tasted success in two – the Australian Open and BNP Paribas Masters – thus far and is one of the favourites to win the ongoing Miami Masters. He is currently in the fourth round after a straight sets victory over Juan Martin del Potro on Monday (27 March).

Federer has pulled out of the next Masters Series event in Monte Carlo after admitting that he will take a call on his clay court season only after the event in Miami. The Swiss ace understands that he cannot play all the tournaments like in the past and has to be 'clever' in his scheduling to ensure he remains fresh for the major tournaments. He made it clear earlier in the year that he is keen to peak at the Grand Slam events especially the Wimbledon and US Openwhere he will be among the favourites for the title.

"I just have to be a bit more clever in terms of scheduling overall. Unfortunately, I can't do it all. I can't chase the Davis Cup and the slams and play all the Masters 1000s. At some point something has to give, unfortunately. I wish I could do it all like when I was 24 years old," Federer said, as quoted by tennisworldusa.org.

"So I think that's where I have to take some important decisions that work well for me as a tennis player, but then also for my family and just for my whole team, that we get the work done, I get the rest that I need, but then also I play enough matches.

"If you don't play enough normally you kind of lose touch of how to play break points, save break points, the shoulder gets rusty. Who knows what it is? You need the right balance. I think that's more key than ever right now. It hurts for me, you know, sometimes in the future probably not playing some tournaments that in the past I would always play. Now all of a sudden I just have to skip them for the sake of my health. But because it is for a good reason, I'll get over it," the 18-time Grand Slam winner added.