Roger Federer has revealed that he tries to keep a very balanced diet on matchdays, something which has helped him reach his current level. The 36-year-old has had a plate of pasta with light sauce two hours before a game for the last 20 years and has found no reason to change his routine now.

However, he is open to experimenting with cuisines when he is off and reveals that he loves frequenting Italian, Indian and Japanese restaurants, while fonduta and raclette are his favourite dishes.

A steadfast routine is what has kept him at the top for so long and Federer has no plans to change what is already working for him.

The Swiss ace recently became the oldest World No. 1 on his way to winning the Rotterdam Open, eclipsing Andre Agassi's record. Agassi was 33 years old when he became the top-ranked player in 2003.

The 36-year-old overtook Rafael Nadal at the top, cutting the gap between himself and the Spaniard to only 155 points after lifting his 20th Grand Slam title in Melbourne, which was also his sixth Australian Open championship win. The victory also meant that he stretched his lead over Nadal to four Grand Slams and is doing his part in establishing himself as the greatest tennis player of all time.

Federer has now won three of the five Grand Slams following the turn of 2017 since coming back from a knee injury, which kept him out for the better part of 2016. However, a lot of work has gone into keeping up this level, including monitoring his diet carefully, which has been a key part of his success.

"I try to eat in a balanced way and try to experiment with different foods on days I don't have to play in," Federer said, as quoted by Tennis World USA.

"I am a lover of Italian, Japanese and Indian restaurants, while in winter, I like fonduta and raclette a lot. Two hours before every match, I eat a pasta plate with light sauce, and I don't say this only because now I am in the Barilla campaign. I have been doing it for 20 years, that's why this partnership is real."