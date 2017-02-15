Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 after admitting that he has achieved all he can during his career.

The Jamaican sprinter will call time on his glittering career, which has seen him win eight Olympic gold medals, after his final run at the World Championships in London later this year. The 30-year-old revealed his retirement plan in October 2016 and will be keen to go out on top when he defends his title in the English capital in August.

Bolt is the reigning world and Olympic champion and is regarded as the greatest sprinter of all time and is certain to bow out holding the world records in both the 100m and 200m disciplines. He admitted that retirement was an obvious choice as he has "done everything" he wanted in the sport.

"I've just done everything I wanted to do in the sport," Bolt said ahead of being crowned the Laureus Sportsman of the Year for the fourth time in his career in Monaco on Tuesday (14 February), as quoted on Sky Sports.

"I asked (former U.S. sprinter) Michael Johnson the same question, 'why did you retire when you were on top?'. He said the same — he had done everything he had wanted to do in athletics so there was no reason to stay in the sport. Now I understand what he means," the Jamaican sprint king added.

Bolt completed the 'treble treble' when he won gold in the 100m, 200m and the 4x100m relay events at Rio 2016 last summer, which confirmed his status as the best ever sprinter of any generation. However, he had to return his 4x100m relay gold which he won at the Beijing games in 2008 after his teammate Nesta Carter's re-tested blood sample came back positive for a banned substance and the Jamaican team was disqualified.

Carter's lawyer Stuart Simpson has confirmed to Reuters that the Jamaican will appeal the decision with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.