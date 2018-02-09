Roger Federer has no plans to hang up his racket anytime soon and made it clear that he has not given thought to calling time on his illustrious career.

There were questions raised about the Swiss ace's future in the game in 2016 after he struggled to win a major title in four years and had to end the season early due to a knee injury.

Federer, however, came back with aplomb in 2017 – after six months on the sidelines – and won seven titles which included two Grand Slams – the Australian Open and a record eighth Wimbledon. He has carried that form into 2018 by defending his crown in Melbourne in January.

The 36-year-old now has a chance to become the oldest ever world number one after he confirmed his participation at the Rotterdam Open beginning on 12 February. A run to the semi-finals in the Netherlands will see him overtake long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal at the top of the ATP rankings.

Federer has changed the way he approaches a season following his lengthy injury break in 2016. He has followed a 'fitness first' mantra which has seen him play a limited schedule to ensure he is in peak physical condition for the most important tournaments. This has ensured that he remains injury-free throughout the campaign.

"I hope, I will decide on it. And, honestly, I think it will happen. Unless I seriously get hurt, obviously. But you think, 'You know what, the body has done enough, I want to save it for later', which is always the goal," Federer said when asked if it will be injury or him to decide when to retire, as quoted on Tennis World USA.

"I won't overplay, I won't play six tournaments in a row at the end of the year.

"(I haven't thought) about the last match, I'd rather think about the situation, after the match point," the 20-time men's singles Grand Slam winner added.