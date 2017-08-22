Everton manager Ronald Koeman remains keen on signing a striker to boost the club's pursuit of a Champions League place, despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Wayne Rooney impressing in the Premier League draw at Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Calvert-Lewin led the Toffees attack as they claimed a credible point against the title favourites in a highly-charged game. Rooney netted his 200th Premier League goal to open the scoring before Kyle Walker's red card, following a coming together involving Calvert-Lewin, saw City reduced to 10 men.

Raheem Sterling lashed Pep Guardiola's men level with seven minutes left but despite Morgan Schneiderlin being sent off himself for a second booking for a tackle on Sergio Aguero neither side were able to grab a late winner.

The displays of Calvert-Lewin - a winner of the Under-20 World Cup with England in the summer - and the recently returned Rooney, who has now scored in his first two top flight game since re-joining Everton from Manchester United, comes amid mounting speculation regarding the club's next move in a transfer window in which have already brought in 13 players.

The Toffees have been linked with a £25m move for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud and a loan deal for Chelsea outcast Diego Costa, who is a £40m target for former club Atletico Madrid. And Koeman has repeated that Everton's spending, which the Dutch coach hopes will also include the acquisition of a defender, is far from over.

"I hope not," Koeman told Sky Sports when asked if Everton's activity in a transfer window which closes on 31 August, had come to an end. "We are looking for a left-footed centre-defender, maybe the back-up for Leighton [Baines]. With the injury to (Ramiro) Funes-Mori we don't have anyone on the left side as the backup to Leighton (Baines). That's an option.

"And also a striker because even with the talent of Dominic and (Sandro) Ramirez, look at other squads and theyb have a number of player and if we want to take that next step we need a striker in as well."

Rooney had appeared to put Everton on course for their first league win at City since 2010 with another landmark goal against the rivals of former club United, until Sterling's intervention. Koeman believes his encouraging start to the campaign is reflective of a pre-season in which he played a full part.

"He's shown in the whole of pre-season and in the first game against Stoke City, there was a different between him and the rest," the European Cup winner stated. "He had a big impact on the final result."

On Calvert-Lewin, he added: "He did one of his best games tonight. He made it really difficult for the defenders of City with his pace and his strengths with the header and he is always running. He showed tonight that the position of the number nine is his best position. He is a great young guy."