Ed Westwick's girlfriend is standing by her man after the Gossip Girl actor was accused of rape by actress Kristina Cohen.

Sexual assault allegations were levelled against the TV star in a Facebook post in which Cohen claimed the attack had taken place at Westwick's home in 2014.

"I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f**k me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn't speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me," Cohen wrote.

Cohen, who starred in the 2013 film Ladies Like Us, claimed that her producer friend who accompanied her to Westwick's house warned her that going public would ruin her acting career.

"For the longest time, I believed him. I didn't want to be 'that girl'. I now realise the ways in which these men in power prey on women, and how this tactic is used so frequently in our industry, and surely, in many others."

Westwick vehemently denies all allegations, tweeting that he didn't even know who Cohen was. "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape," he told his 1 million followers.

Serfaty, who he started dating earlier this year, took to Twitter to defend him against the allegations. "I know you, I know the truth. Such sadness in my heart. I love your kind gentle soul. Bless," she wrote.

Hours later, the mother of one posted an image to Instagram with graffiti reading 'bullshit' on a wall and added: "Nah, thanks mate. l ain't having any of that."

Westwick, who currently stars in the BBC Two comedy series White Gold, is the latest Hollywood star to be accused of sexual misconduct as the allegations against established directors, actors and producers continue to mount.

Shamed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been hit with allegations of sexual harassment and assault by more than 30 women including Rose McGowan, Cara Delevinge, Kate Beckinsale and Gwyneth Paltrow. While he has apologised for his past inappropriate behaviour, he denies allegations of non-consensual sexual activity.

Netflix has cut ties with Kevin Spacey after Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp alleged that the House of Cards actor made sexual advances towards him when he was just 14.