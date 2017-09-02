Romeo Beckham was definitely feeling the love on his birthday on 1 September. The middle son of Victoria and David Beckham received adorable wishes from his parents and brothers to celebrate turning 15.

Cruz, Romeo's 12-year-old younger brother shared a photo of the two spending time in the pool to mark the occasion and posted a sweet message alongside.

"Happy birthday Romeo I can't believe you are 15, thank you so much for taking care of me for all these years you are such a good brother," he captioned the image. "You are also really cool and I look up to be just like you when I am older, so happy birthday bro you are amazing."

Big brother Brooklyn, who recently moved to New York to pursue a course in photography, shared a photo with Romeo at a restaurant. "Happy birthday this one of the best brothers ever x I love you so much @romeobeckham," he wrote.

It was not just brotherly love coming his way. The birthday boy also got a special message from dad David. "Happy 15th Birthday big boy.... Fine young man growing up to be a fine young gentleman but has only beaten his dad at tennis just the once so far but maybe now he is 15 that's gonna change," the former footballer wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of father and son enjoying a hike.

Mom Victoria, who is currently in the Big Apple with Romeo as she prepares for the New York Fashion Week, posted a photo with the message: "Kisses Birthday boy! We all love you so, so much Romeo 15 today!!!! Xxxx"