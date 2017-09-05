Michael Jackson's son Prince Michael is in the news for all the good reasons. In a rare interview, the son of the late music legend expressed his desire to continue his famous father's legacy by "healing the world".

"We focus on child hunger, child abuse and homelessness in the Los Angeles area," the 20-year-old told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby of iTV.

"We really structured it off of Heal the World but on a smaller scale to lead by example to say you don't have to be a pop star or be very famous to make a difference. You can make a difference by going out and doing these things by yourself or with a group of friends in your own city."

While fans of the late King of Pops are elated to learn about Prince's humanitarian effort, there is someone else who is also super proud of him. In a rare Instagram post, his sister Paris Jackson poured her heart out for her brother.

"I am so goddamn proud of the man you have become. You are so full of courage, and such light it's almost blinding. You are my sun. Your way with words, your pattern of thinking, your gigantic heart, I can't even begin to tell you how impressed I am and just straight up honored to be your little sister. I have always looked up to you, and now more than ever. I love you so much it hurts," she wrote after sharing the video of her brother's interview on Instagram.

The philanthropic eldest child of the late singing legend disclosed that he prefers to stay away from the glare of the media, which is why he decided to go behind the camera with his production house King's Son. "I'm a very private person in my private life and I don't like to reveal to the public things that aren't appropriate. I decided to go into production because it's still in the entertainment industry but behind the camera."

Prince may be following in his father's footsteps as far as his charity work is concerned, but has no plans to take on the music world like him. "I can't sing, I can't dance, I can't do any of that," he confessed during the interview. "I've tried it [the Moonwalk] and it's embarrassing, we can't even talk about that."