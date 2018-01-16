Roger Federer revealed that thoughts of retirement do cross his mind, but he has no plans to hang up his racket anytime soon.

The Swiss ace was talking in reference to his compatriot and friend Marco Chiudinelli calling time on his career in 2017 after spending 17 years on the professional tour.

The 36-year-old announced his retirement after the Swiss Indoors in Basel and Federer admits that thoughts of retiring do cross players' minds when they see another colleague doing the same. However, the 19-time men's singles Grand Slam winner is unsure of how he will decide to call time on his illustrious career, whether he will choose a place and a certain time to make the announcement.

The Swiss tennis legend has no thoughts of ending his career especially after getting back to world number two following a successful campaign in 2017. Federer won seven titles including a record breaking eighth Wimbledon title to finish the season as the second highest ranked player – he started the year as the world number 18.

"In 2017, I saw Marco Chiudinelli retiring, I was there for his last match," Federer said as quoted by the Express. "I was very touched in seeing him because I have known his parents since I was eight and I know what it means to them."

"They were there, and all his former coaches too. Any player who sees this kind of things also imagines the end. It's normal. But nothing more.

"I may choose the place, I may not. Will I announce it or not? I leave all this aside and I tell myself that there is still time," the Swiss ace added.

Federer is currently in the process of defending his Australian Open crown and is among the favourites to win the first Grand Slam of the year. He will play Slovenian Aljaz Bedene in the first round on Tuesday (16 January).