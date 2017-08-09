A$AP Rocky has become the butt of jokes on social media after Liam Gallagher mistakenly referred to him as 'Whatsapp Ricky" in a recent interview.

The 44-year-old former Oasis frontman made the blunder when he discussed the music his four children enjoy in the latest issue of GQ magazine.

"My kids f*cking love grime music. Stormzy, Skepta – he seems pretty mad. I like him," he started, before he dropped the ball and added: "They also like that bloke, WhatsApp Ricky. You know, the American geezer, stylish, funny, gold teeth... "

Keen to get the conversation bag on track the jounalist suggested that it may have been A$AP Rocky that Gallagher was thinking of.

"Oh yeah, that's the fella," Gallagher replied after clarification. Far from being embarrassed by his Dad moment Gallagher revelled in his brilliance and stated that the new moniker was better. He said: "WhatsApp Ricky. That's a better f*cking name anyway".

It didn't take long for fans to get wind of the amusing error. The 28-year-old New York rapper, born Rakim Mayers, soon found himself at the mercy of Twitter comedians who wasted no time in turning the blunder into hilarious memes.

"Who tf is A$AP Rocky? I only listen to WhatApp Ricky," one fan said while another added:"Liam.gallagher has ruined asap rockys life and made him a meme. Whatsapp Ricky for f**ks sake"

A third wrote: "Ayyyyee you heard that new 'WhatsApp Ricky' hahahaahahah"

A$AP Rocky has yet to comment on the new alias, but he could always to discuss it with Gallagher in person when he comes to London to play with Skepta and BBK during their O2 Takeover on 27 August.

Gallagher is expected to release his debut solo album, As You Were, later in 2017. He told GQ that the record, which is eight years in the making, marks a major comeback for him after a tumultuous fear years.

"They're sitting there going, 'F**k me, mate. He's come again, man. Two divorces, f**king illegitimate kids, f**king two failed bands behind him, three bad haircuts and he's still f**king coming"