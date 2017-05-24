Arsenal club captain Per Mertesacker is unsure if he will be able to go the distance in his side's FA Cup final clash against Chelsea but is prepared to put his body on the line for the Gunners at Wembley on Saturday (27 May).

Mertesacker made his first appearance of the season on Sunday as Arsene Wenger's men beat Everton 3-1, but a 37-minute run-out against the Toffees is almost certainly not enough to elevate the German to peak fitness for the clash against the newly-crowned Premier League champions.

Despite harbouring concerns over his fitness, Mertesacker believes he owes it to the Gunners to give it his all at the home of English football and revealed that he is already mentally preparing himself for extra-time and penalties against Chelsea.

"I cannot tell you [if I can play 90 minutes]. I haven't played this year," Mertesacker told the Evening Standard. "But I have done this for 15 years so I expect myself to be absolutely ready no matter what comes. That is my mindset, no matter what happens or what is facing me on Saturday, I am going to go for it.

"I owe this to this team and to this club. I want to make sure I will be ready and my mindset is 120 minutes plus penalties. I made the squad [against Everton] because of two injuries and then I came on due to one red card and one injury.

'I owe this'

Per Mertesacker unsure of #FACupFinal fitness, but captain give his all for Arsenal | âœï¸@JamesOlley https://t.co/1PYoKvqlDt — Standard Sport (@standardsport) May 24, 2017

"It was unexpected but you need to be ready at any time. It was good to get a run out and obviously make my first appearance of the season after a long, long injury. I was very grateful I got the opportunity."​

He may only have 37 minutes of football under his belt this season, but Arsenal will have to call on Mertesacker for their clash against Chelsea. With Laurent Koscielny suspended, Gabriel sidelined and Shkodran Mustafi doubtful, the World Cup winner could start alongside young Rob Holding and Nacho Monreal in a back three against Chelsea, who have no major injury concerns.