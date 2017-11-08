Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has expressed his unhappiness with the lack of playing time with the Red Devils in the 2017/18 season.

The France international has scored six goals and registered five assists in all competitions, which include four Premier League goals. All the league goals were scored when he came off the bench.

Martial has started only three Premier League games this season. Jose Mourinho has preferred England international Marcus Rashford ahead of the former AS Monaco man. The 20-year-old has started in 11 matches in all competitions and has scored one more goal than the Frenchman.

He struggled in his second season at Old Trafford, when Mourinho took charge at United. However, Martial has been successful in putting his poor form behind him and has impressed for the 20-time English champions this term.

Despite that, Martial has failed to oust Rashford from the starting lineup. The forward remains hopeful that he will get his chance to start regularly, if he continues to impress the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager.

"It's easier to start the game. When you come off the bench, the other players are warmed up, they're totally in the game, and you have to get into it straight away. I prefer to start the game, I have more time to get myself into the game," Martial told SFR Sport, as quoted by the Mirror.

"I have faith in my qualities, and I think the manager has confidence in me, too, so it's up to me to continue putting in good performances, and if I do that, I think I'll play a bit more.

"We all prefer to play, even if at United when I come off the bench, I make a difference. I prefer to start games and show what I'm capable of.

"When you score and you're a forward, you're happy. It's going well. Even though I'm a substitute, I play often. I've played three, two games in the Champions League, I play one game in two. It's going well. I'd like to play more - that's going to come through my performances."