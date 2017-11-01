Paris Saint-Germain full-back Dani Alves has revealed that he almost joined Liverpool in the summer of 2006 and admits he is not sure why his proposed move to Merseyside fell through.

Alves, who was plying his trade for La Liga outfit Sevilla when the possibility of a switch to Anfield came to pass, had all but agreed to join Rafa Benitez's side in a deal worth £9m over a decade ago but the switch never came to fruition.

The Brazil international eventually left the Andalusians for Barcelona in the summer of 2008 and has gone on to win countless trophies, including three Champions Leagues, but his career have may panned out so differently if moves to Liverpool - and latterly Chelsea and Real Madrid - materialised.

"I pretty much had an agreement with Liverpool," he told FourFourTwo. "But for whatever reason it didn't happen at the last moment and I really don't know why, as I wasn't the one conducting the negotiations.

"I had other people representing me back then. Something similar happened later in my career with Chelsea and Real Madrid.

"Of course, it all worked out happily for the Cules (Barcelona fans) in the end, and also for me as I was able to write an amazing story at the Camp Nou instead."

Alves has played for some of the elite clubs in Spain, Italy and France during his glittering career, but he has never plied his trade in the Premier League. The 34-year-old was reportedly close to joining his former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola before eventually for PSG in the summer, but he still has designs on testing himself in England's top-flight during the twilight of his career.

"I still have this ambition, yes," Alves said. "But I don't know if it will happen now. I think there are plenty of things to do here first with PSG."