Olivier Giroud has revealed that Chelsea was the best solution for him after it emerged that he would become the third choice once Arsenal signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The French striker has also said that his close relationship with Arsene Wenger played a part in helping him secure a move to one of their direct rivals despite there being an offer from Borussia Dortmund.

The Gunners sanctioned Giroud's move across London to Chelsea in a deal worth a reported £18m ($25.1m) after they secured the club-record signing of Aubameyang on transfer deadline day in January. The presence of Alexandre Lacazette, who was Arsenal's record signing last summer, would have made him third choice going into the second-half of the campaign.

Wenger praised Giroud's commitment prior to his last performance for Arsenal, which was against Swansea City, and had said that he would be allowed to leave if they managed to bring in a replacement.

The France international was eager to play regularly in order to keep his place in Didier Deschamps' 23-man squad for the World Cup. He did not push for the move but revealed that lack of regular game time on the horizon forced his hand to look for an exit.

Dortmund would have been Arsenal's preferred destination for Giroud rather than strengthening a direct rival. The striker confirmed that their offer was more lucrative than the one on offer from Antonio Conte's side.

However, Giroud has revealed that he was keen to remain in London as he did not want to be separated from his family and thus insisted on joining Chelsea rather than please his former employers by joining the Bundesliga outfit.

"I went to see the coach to ask him where he was with Aubameyang. I put him under a bit of pressure, like my agent, who I spoke to several times a day. It is normal. I did not want to be deprived of going to Chelsea which was the best solution for me," Giroud said, as quoted by the Mirror.

"The coach immediately said to me: 'Don't worry, I will do my best so that you are happy'. On one side, it was normal. I had never asked to leave.

"On the other, I knew that he would not cause problems given the relationship we had always had. He even said to me that it would p*** him off if I did not go to Russia," he added.

"I could not bring myself to spend another year at Arsenal and remain a reserve, even a second reserve. The future looked gloomy with the arrival of a new striker (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang). I wanted to become happier again by playing, so I left – it is as simple as that," he explained.

"The easiest solution was to go to Dortmund. Arsenal were happy, Dortmund as well. It was the offer most interesting financially speaking. I have a very good contract at Chelsea but Dortmund really wanted me."