Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has said that he would be open to the idea of moving to the Premier League after revealing his childhood love for Liverpool.

The 22-year-old spent time with the Paris outfit's youth team for two years, before being promoted to their first team in 2012. He has been an integral part of Unai Emery's side, making 11 starts in all competitions this season.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane are Rabiot's idols. The France international's current deal at Parc des Princes runs out in 2019 and the midfielder has expressed his desire to move to a foreign league.

"I think I would like to experience something else [outside Ligue 1]. There are a lot of very good championships, it's also very rewarding to go elsewhere," Rabiot explained, as quoted by the Mirror.

"I would love to play in the Premier League, not necessarily one club in particular, even though I was very fond of Liverpool when I was young."

According to the Mirror report, Arsenal have long been interested in signing the PSG star. There is no mention of Liverpool's interest in Rabiot so far. Should the Reds be interested, they are likely to go head-to-head with the Gunners for the Frenchman's signature.

Rabiot initially struggled to cement a place in PSG's first team. Lack of playing time saw him being linked with top clubs across Europe and the player revealed he came close to joining AS Roma in 2015.

"I thought it was the best team to progress, learning from very important players like Francesco Totti, who was an example for the whole football world," he told Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by L'Equipe.

"Roma would have allowed me to make another quality jump, then joining a larger club. But things happened differently and I was happy to stay."