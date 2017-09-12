Floyd Mayweather has revealed that it was his gameplan of beating Conor McGregor that resulted in him getting struck more than usual.

"Money" comfortably defeated McGregor via 10th-round stoppage in their big-money boxing fight on 26 August. Despite a spirited early few rounds from the Irishman, he was ultimately no match for the former five-weight champion.

McGregor received a lot of praise and plaudits for his showing after the fight, as an MMA fighter had gone 10 rounds with arguably the greatest boxer of all time.

Many in the combat world attributed the praise to the fact that the "Notorious" had actually landed more strikes (111) on Mayweather than the likes of Manny Pacquiao (81), Shane Mosley (92) and Miguel Cotto (105).

However, Mayweather has downplayed McGregor's striking success, claiming that his strategy of coming forward and pressuring the 29-year-old was the main reason for him getting struck.

"That's because I wasn't counter-punching and boxing," Mayweather said, as quoted on Bloody Elbow. "The reason why he probably landed a higher percentage or landed more shots than those guys was because I was coming straight ahead."

"I was barely moving, knocking his shots down a little bit and just breaking him down. That was the game plan, let him shoot everything.

"I know he was gonna shoot shots from awkward positions but the game plan was to dig into the body with good shots, hit him with left hooks, hit him with straight right hands and keep walking towards him, keep pressing him and pushing him back."

Mayweather is widely known for his defensive but effective style of boxing, and claims he could have easily reverted to what has always worked well for him.

However, after the disappointment of his fight with Pacquiao, the 40-year-old was hell-bent on delivering a performance and not disappointing fans.

"I could have just stayed on the outside, out-boxed him and counter-punched him, and probably still stop him down the stretch but that's not what I wanted to do," Mayweather added. "I wanted to press and push him."

"I told you guys I was going to go straight ahead and I know going straight ahead I was gonna take some contact, I was gonna get hit with some shots, but I wanted to give the fans and everybody around the world an exciting fight and I feel that's what we did."