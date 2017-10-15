Kaya Jones, a former Pussycat Dolls member, has alleged that the all-girls group was a part of a "prostitution ring". Jones has claimed that the atmosphere in the female group was "bad enough" for her to walk away from her dreams.

Taking to social media, Jones has said that she walked out of a $13m record deal even though she knew the all-girls group were going to be number one.

"My truth. I wasn't in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring. Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $," she wrote on Twitter.

"How bad was it? People ask—bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, my bandmates & a 13 million dollar record deal. We knew we were going to be #1."

Without naming anyone one member of the band, Jones has asked one of the woman in the group - who she has called "den mother" - to confess why one of her bandmates committed suicide.

"I want the den mother from hell to confess why another 1 of her girl group girls committed suicide? Tell the public how you mentally broke us," she wrote.

Although it is not clear as to whom Jones was speaking about in her post, people on Twitter are alleging that she was talking about G.R.L. singer Simone Battle, who committed suicide in September of 2014.

"To be a part of the team you must be a team player. Meaning sleep with whoever they say. If you don't they have nothing on you to leverage...Yes I said leverage. Meaning after they turn you out or get you hooked on drugs they use it against you. Correct. Victimizing the victim again," Jones said.

She continued, "That's why I have so much respect for our military. I've been through way. But my scars you can't see. At least real war is honest. Why don't we report it? Because we were all abused! I personally have been warned if I tell I will...you know end up dead or no more career."

As of writing this report, the Pussycat Dolls nor Nicole Scherzinger have responded to Jones' allegations, however, another former band member of the group has come out and said that Jones "just wants her 15min of fame".

"Who is Kaya Jones? Lol She was not apart of The Pussycat Dolls the recording group so I do not know her. If she was in the Vegas show then I know nothing about that nor have I ever heard such a thing," Asia Nitollano, who was briefly with the group in 2007, wrote on Twitter, according to E News!

"But judging from google she looks like she just wants her 15min of fame. (Side note... it says she's a Trump supporter... but yet she's Canadian, which means her vote doesn't count!!!! ) Same with this comment about The Pussycat Dolls; she wasn't in the group so her opinion doesn't count!!!!"