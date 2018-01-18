A murder trial in California got off to a dramatic start on 17 January when the defendant interrupted the proceedings to confess his crimes and make chilling threats of future killings. Luis Bracamontes, an illegal immigrant, has been charged with fatally shooting two deputies during a multi-county attack on police officers.

The 37-year-old Mexican appeared before Sacramento Superior Court to face trial for the murders of Sacramento Sheriff's Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer Sheriff's Deputy Michael Davis Jr on 24 October 2014.

He was seen giggling and kept breaking into profanity-filled rants, till Judge Steve White was forced to dismiss the jury.

"I don't f**king regret that s***. The only thing I f***ing regret is I only killed two," he said during one of his outbursts. "I wish I killed more of those mother*****s."

Early in the trial, Bracamontes' attorney Jeffrey Barbour said that his client would not be contesting many of the charges and would not be attempting to prove his innocence. Instead, in his opening statement, the lawyer said he would prove that the suspect had a mental health issue and deserved a life sentence.

"Mr Bracamontes is responsible for the deaths of Deputy Danny Oliver and the death of Detective Michael Davis," Barbour said. "He shot them both."

Bracamontes himself has demanded the death sentence at pre-trial hearings and made chilling promises to continue his killing spree.

"I will break out soon and I will kill more, kill whoever gets in front of me," he said in court. "There's no need for a f---ing trial."