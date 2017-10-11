Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard is solely focusing on rediscovering his best form for Antonio Conte's side but has warned Blues supporters to expect him to produce some poor performances as he strives to reach his highest level after a lengthy lay-off.

Hazard suffered a broken ankle while on international duty in May and missed the Premier League champions' start to the new campaign. He returned to action against Qarabag in the Champions League last month and has featured in every match since the 6-0 demolition of the Azerbaijani outfit, starting the last two against Atletico Madrid and Manchester City.

The Belgium international delivered a marvellous performance against Atletico as Chelsea secured victory at the Wanda Metropolitano in wondrous fashion - his effectiveness and link-up play with Alvaro Morata was a source of great encouragement for Chelsea fans - but Hazard, who scored twice as Belgium rounded off their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 4-0 win over Cyprus on Tuesday (10 October), has urged the club's fanbase to take the rough with the smooth as he finds his feet again.

"I don't know, I will see at the end of the season. I missed football for three months [and] it's not easy to come back after a big injury but I did," Hazard told The Evening Standard.

"I worked out during the summer. I just want to play football. I will miss some games, I will play bad for some games. I just want to play football and try to bring the best of me."

Hazard may not be at his peak yet but Chelsea will have to rely on him to perform in the absence of Morata, who is set to miss his side's clash against lowly Crystal Palace with a hamstring injury he picked up against Manchester City before the international break.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a phenomenal start to life in his new surroundings but is likely to sit out of the clash against the troubled Eagles along with influential midfielder N'Golo Kante, who will miss the game at Selhurst Park after suffering a hamstring problem while on international duty with France.