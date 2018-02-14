Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria has opened the door for a future move to Barcelona after stating he "would have no problem playing for" the Catalan club.

The Argentine international will face his former side Real Madrid when PSG face the Spanish capital club in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie on 14 February. He was part of the squad that won the La Decima, which was their 10th trophy in Europe's elite club competition.

Di Maria left Real and moved to Manchester United in 2014. After struggling to get adjusted to life in England, the former Benfica man left Old Trafford and completed a switch to Parc des Princes in 2015.

The wideman stressed that his "relationship" with Real ended the time he left the club and this is why he should not have any issues in joining Ernesto Valverde's side, if they make an approach for his services.

"My relationship with Real Madrid ended. My cycle with them closed some time ago. Honestly, I would have no problem playing for Barcelona," Di Maria told French magazine So Foot, as reported by Marca.

Unai Emery saw his side strengthen the attack by adding Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to their squad last summer. In the same window, Di Maria was a transfer target for Barcelona and the attacker even confirmed he came close to joining the La Liga leaders.

The former United man was part of the PSG squad that blew away a 4-0 lead in the first leg to suffer a 6-1 defeat in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 last season.

Di Maria claims PSG are in a much better position than last season, while issuing a warning to his teammates of what they can expect when they face Real.

"We're stronger than last season.You need more than talent in these kinds of matches. You also need a small element of luck in order to win," he told PSG's official website, as quoted by Marca.

On Real Madrid, Di Maria said: "Real Madrid are a great team and they always perform in the Champions League," he said."When the Champions League anthem sounds, the players transform and play at their best."It's a completely different competition than the league."