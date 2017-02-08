All is well between Vampire Diaries co-stars Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev as the former lovers posed for a picture with the actor's wife Nikki Reed. As Dobrev and Reed were captured in the same frame, the supernatural show star took the opportunity to put an end to all the rumours of "hatred" and "backstabbing" between the two ladies in Somerhalder's life.

In a wordy Instagram post, the CW series actor addressed the rumoured feud between his wife and ex girlfriend and if his words are any indication, the rumours are simply "baseless".

"Chilling with these two", he captioned the picture. "After years of websites pretending these two badass ladies knew each other well and baseless, false information of back stabbing and hatred from low-brow websites filled the minds and hearts of fans... They finally were able to get together for their first real dinner."

The 38-year-old urged in his post to "stop spreading hate" as he assured that Dobrev and the Twilight alum share no hard-feelings despite the infamous break-up of the Vampire Diaries co-stars. "Only love here- always has been always will be," Somerhalder assures.

Dobrev and Somerhalder met on the sets of the CW series and dated each other for more than three years. However, things changed when their relationship ended in 2013 and the actor – known for playing Damon Salvatore – started seeing her friend Reed.

Even the Twilight actress shared the same photo and addressed the rumours of feud with her husband's former girlfriend.

"For the last few years we thought addressing any baseless rumors with silence was the best way," the 28-year-old actress wrote. "I now see that silence was taken as an opportunity to fill in the blanks with even more falsities, and juicer stories"

"So here's to putting an end to all those fake stories of on set jealousy, betrayal, made-up-friendships lost & women hating women."

Although Dobrev quit the show after season 6, she and Somerhalder have maintained cordial relationship post split. In the April of 2015, The Vampire Diaries star finally tied the knot with his better half Reed at the Tuscali Mountain Inn in Topanga, California.

With the supernatural series nearing its end after eight seasons, Dobrev has returned for a fitting farewell to her popular on-screen character of Elena Gilbert.

The TVD season 8 finale is scheduled to air on 10 March.