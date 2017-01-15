Arsenal legend Ian Wright remains hopeful that Arsene Wenger's decision to substitute Alexis Sanchez in their 4-0 win over Swansea City may not be used as an excuse by his agent to push for an Emirates exit.

The Chilean international scored the north London club's last goal in the 73rd minute at the Liberty Stadium to help his side seal three points. However, he was replaced six minutes later by Lucas Perez.

When Sanchez was taken off, he looked disappointed and expressed his frustration at being substituted. His future at Arsenal remains uncertain as the former Barcelona forward's contract will run down in 2018.

Sanchez has been the fan favourite at the club and has been an integral part at Arsenal. Wright believes it will be vital for his former employers to retain their star player.

"You can see his face, he is disappointed, he doesn't want to be taken off," Wright told Match of the Day, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"When you've got all the contract talk and everything that's going on, he is so integral to Arsenal. If he's gone, as much as people say Ozil, if he's not there, there's a massive problem.

"He just doesn't want to be taken off, he wants to continuously play. I just hope it's not something they are using as excuses, his representatives, as a way to get him out of the club."

Wenger: There is no problem

Meanwhile, Wenger has played down any suggestions of a potential rift with Sanchez after confirming there is "no problem" with the Chilean following his substitution against Swansea.

"All the players are frustrated when they come off - some show it, some not. I'm long enough in the job to know that," Wenger explained, as reported by the Daily Mail.

"I just make the decision I feel is right, that's it. He's a good guy who gives a lot and who always wants to do well for the team. There's no problem. In every culture it's different. Some South Americans are a bit different to Europeans. Southern Europeans are more different to northern Europeans, you have to respect that."