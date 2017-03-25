Shashank Manohar will remain chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) until June 2017 as he made a U-turn on his decision to quit the post.

The former Board of Cricket Control in India (BBCI) president had resigned on 15 March and cited personal reasons behind his decision.

However, as ICC board members requested him to stay in office, Manohar agreed to defer his resignation until the body's annual conference.

This new development will allow the ICC time to change various governance and financial models, which had been proposed by Manohar.

"I respect the sentiments expressed by the Directors and the confidence they have reposed in me," Manohar said in a statement. "In the light of this, and although my decision to depart due to personal reasons has not changed, I am willing to continue as Chairman till the responsibility as per the resolution is complete."

"I have a duty to work with my colleagues to enable a smooth transition and continue our work on the governance of the ICC."

The BCCI, who have had a complex relationship with the 59-year-old since he became an independent ICC chairman in 2016, also endorsed the decision among other cricket boards.

"It is important that the current issues are resolved to everyone's satisfaction," Vikram Limaye, a member of the BCCI's Committee of Administrators said. "We had a productive meeting with Mr Manohar recently (prior to his resignation) wherein we outlined the concerns of BCCI on the financial model and governance issues and our suggestions for resolution."

"We are committed to working with ICC for a satisfactory resolution of these issues."