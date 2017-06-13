The group stage matches of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy have been completed and the top two teams from each group will battle against each other for a place in the final at the Kennington Oval, London on 18 June.

Host nation England were the first team to secure a berth in the last four of the tournament after winning all three Group A fixtures. Tournament favourites New Zealand and Australia failed to qualify as Bangladesh finished second in their group, ahead of the world champions and the Kiwis.

From Group B, India finished on top with four points from three matches. Their arch-rivals Pakistan managed a victory over Sri Lanka in the last group stage fixture to make it to the semi-final of the Champions Trophy.

The first semi-final will be played between the winners of Group A and the runners-up of Group B. The second semi-final will see the winners of Group B take on the team that finished second in Group A.

2017 ICC Champions Trophy semi-finalists

England Bangladesh India Pakistan

Where to watch live

Sky Sports provides live coverage of the Champions Trophy in the United Kingdom. Sky Go App will provide action on iPhone, iPad and selected Android devices. Skysports.com will also provide updates of the Champions Trophy.

Semi-final schedule

Semi-final 1: England v Pakistan

Date and Time: 14 June, 10.30am BST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Semi-final 2: India v Bangladesh

Date and Time: 15 June, 10.30am BST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Final: TBD v TBD

Date and Time: 18 June, 10.30am BST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London