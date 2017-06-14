India captain Virat Kohli has reclaimed top spot in the latest ICC One Day International (ODI) batsmen rankings.

The 28-year-old overtook South Africa's AB de Villiers and Australia's David Warner in the rankings after displaying some fine form in the Champions Trophy.

With an unbeaten 81 and 76 against Pakistan and South Africa respectively, Kohli is back on top of the rankings for the first time since January with 862 points, leading Warner by just one point.

De Villiers, who held the top spot in March, dropped down two places after some underwhelming performances in the Champions Trophy.

With a total of 20 runs in three matches as his side were knocked out of the tournament, the South African skipper is now in third, trailing Warner by 14 points.

In the bowling department, Josh Hazlewood became the first Australian since Mitchell Starc in October 2015 to top the rankings.

With nine wickets in three Champions Trophy matches, Hazlewood, who has 732 points, now boasts a 14 point lead over second place Imran Tahir while Starc remains in third with 701 points.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan notably climbed 18 places in seventh with 647 points.

While South Africa exited the Champions Trophy after two losses in three games, they still remain the top-ranked ODI team, leading India and Australia by two points.

However, if India go on to meet England and triumph in the final of the Champions Trophy, they will become the new number one team in ODIs.

